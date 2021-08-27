After 17 months, Gov. Parson ends previous COVID-19 state of emergency in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson is ending Missouri’s state of emergency that has been in effect since March 13, 2020.

Parson said Friday that in the nearly 18 months under the order, Missouri has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing unprecedented levels of resources and support.

“This order enabled us to respond to the unknown and ever changing needs of our state,” Parson said. “Now, we know how to fight this virus and have a solution to ending the pandemic with the vaccine. “Today, we are terminating this order as our situation no longer demands an expansive emergency declaration.”

Parson issued a new order on Friday, which he said is a more targeted state of emergency declaration that acknowledges the continued needs of Missouri’s health care system.

“While Missouri’s economy has improved, the health care system is still experiencing strain due to current staffing shortages being exacerbated by COVID-19,” Parson said in a news release.

The new executive order invokes the Governor’s emergency powers and activates the Missouri National Guard for continued mission support in recovery operations, if needed. The order also keeps in place provisions related to remote notary services and telehealth and it allows state agencies to request waiver of certain statutory and regulatory requirements that would otherwise hinder the state’s response to ongoing COVID-19 challenges.

“We have always taken a balanced approach in our response to COVID-19, and this new order demonstrates the progress we have made in fighting this virus,” Parson said. “Like all Missourians, we want this crisis to end and to close this chapter. However, while we are shifting our operations, we must maintain flexibility to aid our health care system and adapt to the challenges we face.”

“We are returning to normal, but we must continue providing needed resources and support while more Missourians choose COVID-19 vaccination and are protected from serious illness,” Parson said.

The new order will end on Dec. 31, 2021.

Missouri has reported 11,738 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past seven days with 55 deaths, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. As of Tuesday, 2,395 people were reported to be hospitalized for COVID-19 with 690 in the ICU and 410 on ventilators.