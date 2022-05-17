KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After concerns the Parkwood Pool would not have enough staff to open and operate, Unified Government officials announced it will reopen on May 28.

Tuesday afternoon, the pool was filled and leaders announced it would be having a party to welcome the neighborhood back to it.

“I wish I could get in now. It’s calling me,” Mayor Tyrone Garner jokingly telling the crowd.

While Unified Government expressed concern in April with finding lifeguards and staff, it announced a partnership with Midwest Pool Management to help them run the pool.

However, community questions directed at government leaders turned to safety measures after last year’s drowning when a 13-year-old boy climbed the fence and jumped into the pool after hours. One community member asked if there was going to be a pool cover installed.

“We don’t have a pool cover for Parkwood pool and we have not historically. we do take the precautions of having the parameters set up around, gates locked and making the community aware to stay out. It is something to take into consideration,” Angel Obert, UG Parks and Recreation director said.

There were other questions regarding installing security cameras at the pool and making the fencing around the pool taller.

Garner said they are looking into those concerns.

“Our team is exploring all of those things to make sure this pool is not just something for our kids to enjoy but is secured in a way to provide safety for our residents,” he said.

While there’s excitement surrounding reopening Wyandotte County’s only community pool, those in the neighborhood at Tuesday’s announcement said they don’t want to see another tragedy at Parkwood Pool.

Community leaders stressed that people need to respect the pool hours and signage.

“A lot can be said about what we need additionally here but I’m going to appeal to the community, you know what’s right, you know what’s wrong. abide by that,” Commissioner, Gayle Townsend said.

