After 50 years, Northland high school to finally get own football stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students and alumni at Winnetonka High School are getting their own home field advantage after a 50 year wait.

The new facility will help boost a football team that’s undefeated so far this season.

Winnetonka teams have had to share a stadium for many years, travelling to North Kansas City High School for its events.

The 50-year-old school soon will have its own athletic center.

New grandstands will seat up to 2,500 spectators during normal times.

Voters approved this $7-million project in June as part of a $155-million bond issue.

And as COVID-19 spreads in the National Football League, Winnetonka’s football coach says it’s important that student athletes don’t take their health for granted.

“Just on Friday nights you will see white head bands on kids, you will see black headbands on kids,” said Benny Palmer, Winnetonka’s varsity football coach. “Those are actually gaiters. We will pull those down as soon as they come off the field. The thing we constantly say is: ‘Helmets on, masks on. Helmets on, masks on.’ You’ll see those constantly as soon as a kid pulls his helmet off, they will be pulling those things down and keeping track of it.”

Winnetonka’s record is 6-0 so far this year, and no one wants the virus to sabotage their Cinderella season because of a careless action or lapse in judgment.

The new stadium is expected to be finished by next fall, just in time for the new school year.