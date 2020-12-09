KCK family restaurant that had been in business 6 decades is closing its doors

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The COVID-19 pandemic has caused another long-time restaurant in the metro to close permanently.

Dennis Laffoon and his brother Ron Laffoon announced Tuesday that their family’s restaurant, Frontier Steakhouse, located at 9338 State Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas would be closing for good.

The restaurant was founded in 1960 by Dennis and Ron’s parents, Everett Lee “Dutch” Laffoon and his wife Mary. On the land once stood a Phillips 66 station, a small restaurant and the Laffoon family home.

Mary Laffoon continued helping her two sons operate the restaurant until the age of 90 in 2010.

“We had a heck of a run but economics, building getting so old, repairs, taxes, COVID, a whole list of reasons why we are officially gone, Dennis Laffoon said on his Facebook page Tuesday.

“Really want to thank everyone throughout the years who’ve stood by us,” Ron “Bubba” Laffoon said. “From the bottom of our heart, please support your local businesses.”

The brothers were also known for weekly live music at the restaurant with their “Hole in the Wall Gang” band. Dennis was also known for doing a Christmas performance each year and mentioned that he may still do one virtually.

This weekend, the Laffoon’s will be holding an auction for artwork that was on the wall as well as restaurant equipment and other things from throughout the many years. The time of the auction will be announced at a later date.

Dennis and Ron said all proceeds from the auction will be going to help their mom, Mary, who turns 100 on Christmas Eve and is living at a nursing home in Edwardsville.

“This corner, it’s not going in our pocket, it’s going to mom because I think she’s going to outlive us,” Dennis Laffoon said.

A sad announcement for a place that saw the growth the city around it and continued to have success for many years, with the building of the Kansas Speedway, Village West and the Legends Shopping Center.

Whether it’s the home style feel, the country fried chicken, the homemade pies, the music, or the friendly greeting from Dennis Laffoon when you walked through the door. The longtime family owned restaurant will be missed by many.