After 7 months, Leawood mega church to hold in-person services this Sunday

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Its sanctuaries are home to the largest congregation in the metro. This weekend, in-person services will finally return to Church of the Resurrection in Leawood.

It’s a comeback after seven months of contending with the COVID-19 pandemic for the local mega church.

New procedures are in place now for anyone attending in-person.

Church of the Resurrection’s Senior Pastor Adam Hamilton says that the church is encouraging people not to show up for this Sunday’s two services. Instead, he hopes people will worship with the church online and on TV.

Hamilton said for those who want to show up for the church’s first in-person services since March 12, they’ll need to make a reservation on the church website.

The church’s sanctuary will be limited to only 20% capacity, and making the reservation allows the church to space people in every other aisle.

“Our goal is to make sure you’re as safe being here in worship as you are at the grocery store or as your are somewhere else, maybe safer,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said all the usual pandemic provisions will be in place. Masks will be mandatory for this touchless worship service.

The world’s largest United Methodist congregation claims 22,000 members at five different locations around the metro.

“We don’t want to compromise anyone’s health as they come to worship,” Hamilton said. “We don’t want people, while they’re worshipping with us putting themselves at risk. The reservation system assures us we’ll have room for those who wish to come.”

Seats will be sanitized between Sunday’s two services. The 11 a.m. session is already full. The pastor said a few seats remain at 9 a.m.

Tom Stafford is a church member and volunteer. He said the prudence, planning and prayers behind this reopening make him feel secure while assembling.

“Isolation has been difficult on so many people,” Stafford said. “Being able to come back and have music, have a message and have a worship experience is very spiritually healthy. I think the church is being abundantly careful.”

This Sunday is also the church’s 30th anniversary and not the way Pastor Hamilton expected to observe the occasion. He believes it might be a full year before worship services are back to normal.

Church of the Resurrection has produced online services for 10 years. They had 50,000 viewers each Sunday during the pandemic.

If you’re interested in making a reservation for Sunday worship services at United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, you can follow this link. Pastor Hamilton said all seats are reserved for Sunday’s 11 a.m. services at the Leawood campus, but, as of Wednesday morning, seats for the 9 a.m. services are still available.