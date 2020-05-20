After 7 shootings in 9 hours, Kansas City police chief pushes for community support

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City officers responded to seven shootings in about nine hours overnight, and the police chief said that’s becoming more and more normal lately.

Kansas City is on pace to far exceed the number of homicides and shootings there were in 2019.

As of May 20, there have been 64 homicides compared to 52 at this same time a year ago.

Even when just looking at the stay-at-home order period, more people have died from homicides than the coronavirus in Kansas City, Missouri.

As of Monday, KCPD Chief Richard Smith wrote there have also been 204 living shooting victims this year, compared to 160 at this time in 2019.

But from roughly 8:45 p.m. Tuesday to 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, even more shooting victims were added to that 2020 number.

No one has died in the seven shootings Smith detailed in his latest blog post, but he said several have life-threatening injuries.

8:42 p.m.

First, officers were in the area of 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard when they heard multiple gunshots. After canvassing, they found someone shot in a parking lot nearby.

Witnesses said multiple people exchanged gunfire from the parking lot and a vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and shortly after, another shooting victim arrived at a different hospital in stable condition.

The victims range in age from just 14-17 years old.

11:40 p.m.

Next, officers were called to a local hospital after a shooting victim said someone shot at him near Linwood and Kensington and then fled. The victim is in stable condition.

12:05 a.m.

Just after midnight, officers were called to a disturbance involving gunfire near E. 105th Street and Holmes Road. A 15-year-old said two groups of juveniles had an altercation in the parking lot when one pulled a gun and fired in her direction. She wasn’t hit, and no one was hurt in this incident. But a car and fence were damaged when the suspect fled.

12:42 a.m.

Smith said, miraculously, no one was injured at a drive-by shooting near 36th Street and Bales Avenue. There were children as young as 2 inside the home. Police found more than 160 shell casings from multiple weapons.

12:55 a.m.

Officers were called to a local hospital after a victim arrived in the emergency room with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The person who drove the man to the hospital was uncooperative, and police are still trying to figure out where the original shooting happened, Smith said.

1:44 a.m.

Less than an hour later, while still investigating the shooting above, another victim arrived at the ER with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The 18-year-old is in stable condition but has been uncooperative and refused to answer questions about how he got shot. Police think it could be connected to several reports of shots fired at a south KC house, but people there also refused to talk.

5:46 a.m.

A man in his 40s reported he had been shot while driving a moped. He gave officers a few possible locations for the shooting, and police believe they have located a crime scene at the plasma center on Independence Avenue. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Smith noted that many of the victims or parties involved in these shootings were uncooperative — and it’s become a trend in Kansas City.

The chief said from May 11-17, eight of ten shooting victims refused to cooperate with the investigation and/or refused to press charges.

“A review of data over a longer period of time shows that two-thirds of Kansas City’s living shooting victims are uncooperative in the investigation,” Smith wrote.

Many victims claim they don’t know who shot them, but police often determine that’s not true.

“They either want to retaliate, were involved in illegal activity at the time of the shooting they don’t want to disclose, or fear retaliation,” Smith said.

“If shooting victims don’t help police stop shooters, the shooters remain in the community and remain readily capable of deadly violence,” he continued. “We know who they are. We know what they’ve done, but we have no way to stop them within the criminal justice system.”

Smith said his department is frustrated by the increase in violence but noted they are only one cog in the criminal justice machine.

Courts, prosecutors, jails, probation and parole programs all play a part, too.

“We live here, too, and so do our families,” the chief wrote. “We want a safer Kansas City. We want a quiet night for all of our neighborhoods. We can’t do that alone.”