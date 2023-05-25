This May 8, 2020 photo shows an AMC Theatre is shown in Clinton Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LEAWOOD, Kan. — For the first time since 2019, Leawood-based AMC Theatres will bring back it’s Summer Movie Camp program, offering up discounted tickets for families across the country.

Starting Saturday, May 27, select AMC Theatre locations will screen family-friendly movies for $3 on Wednesdays and $5 on Saturdays.

“For generations of moviegoers and families, the warm summer months meant daytime trips to the movie theatre. AMC Summer Movie Camp was designed with that feeling in mind, when school is out and there’s free time for fun,” Elizabeth Frank, EVP, Worldwide Programming & Chief Content Officer for AMC, said in a release. “Through the return of this exciting program, moviegoers of any age can enjoy a popular film on the big screen, at a value that ensures that it’s accessible to everyone, and groups of all sizes.”

Moviegoers can enjoy 14 different films over the course of the summer with titles ranging from family favorites like “The Land Before Time” and recent hits like “Puss in Boots”.

Participating locations will offer dedicated showtimes on Wednesday and Saturdays, starting between 11 a.m. and noon. You can check out AMC’s full Summer Movie Camp lineup here.