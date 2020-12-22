After a tough year, Paulie’s Penguin Playground plans to stay open after Christmas

Olathe, Kan. — Despite a tough year, Paulie’s Penguin Playground is spreading cheer a little longer this holiday season.

The inflatable-filled attraction will be open through Sunday, Dec. 27 this year.

“Normally we are open only until Christmas night, but because this year has been so weird, we’re going to stay open an extra two days,” owner Paul Craig said.

Craig began the inflatable display a few years after his mother died around the holidays, and the event raises thousands for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society each year.

But this year, Craig suffered a heart attack in January. Then, he lost his job as a theater performer when coronavirus lockdowns began in March.

“My industry as an entertainer and especially event entertainment came to a screeching halt,” he said.

Craig and his wife, Cindy, thought about canceling the display this year, but some friends and neighbors stepped up to help with the electric costs.

That was good news for the Wilson family. They live in the neighborhood and visit every year.

“It gets bigger every year. We actually live down the street and enjoy all the things he adds each year. Of course, the little one loves it,” Sarah Wilson said.

Surviving his heart attack and all the challenges of 2020 makes Craig even more appreciative of the job Paulie’s Penguin Playground brings this year.

“Everything means so much more than it did even literally back in January,” he said.