KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the first time in at least three years, Kansas City did not see a homicide in the first week of January in 2023.

“We are always thankful when our community and a family isn’t afflicted with a homicide for several days in a row,” Donna Drake, spokesperson for KCPD, said in an email.

Between 2020 and 2022, Kansas City, Missouri Police Department responded to a homicide on or before Jan. 6.

This year, KCPD didn’t respond to a homicide until Jan. 8.

On Sunday morning at 1 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at a residence in the 2000 block of East 73rd Street and located two victims in the front yard.

The man and woman were both unresponsive. Emergency responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died later from her injuries.

On Sunday after 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of East 77th Terrace where they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to University Health Hospital East/Lakewood by private vehicle, and later died from his injuries.

So far, Kansas City, Missouri has seen a total of three homicide deaths in 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).