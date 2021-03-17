After Atlanta shootings, local leaders raise concerns about rise in attacks on Asian Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the deadliest mass shooting of 2021 so far, eight people died at Atlanta-area massage parlors. Of the victims, six are Asian women.

Police have arrested 21-year-old Robert Long, who now faces eight counts of murder. Police say Long told investigators the violence wasn’t racially motivated. The suspect blamed a sex addiction.

Still, officials said they are investigating whether the deaths were hate crimes amid concerns over a wave of attacks on Asian Americans.

Kansas State Rep. Rui Xu, D-Westwood, issued a statement following the shootings, saying he believes race could have still played a part in the shootings.

“Even if he consciously didn’t think, ‘I’m going go out and kill some Asian American women today,’ I think there’s a much deeper societal issue with Asians and specifically Asian women in this country,” Xu said.

“Race is 100% part of this, whether you want to talk about the types of person who are likely to work in a massage parlor. These are low-income Asian American women who are working there. That has a race component if you want to talk about the fetishization of Asian women in American pop culture that has a part of this.”

A recent study from Cal State University at San Bernardino found racially motivated crimes decreased overall in 2020, but those crimes targeting Asian people increased close to 150%.

Keith Ahn, president of the Korean American Society of Greater Kansas City, said he believes the rhetoric surrounding COVID-19 plays a part in the increase of violence.

“I believe the anti-Asian violence started with the spread of COVID-19,” Ahn said. “Some Americans believe COVID-19 started in a certain Asian country, so they want to blame Asia in general for all that has happened.”

Just last week, Missouri State Rep. Emily Weber, D-Kansas City, filed a complaint against her colleague Rep. Brian Seitz, R-Branson, for calling COVID-19 the “China virus.”

As the investigation into Long’s motives continue in Atlanta, many members of the Asian American community remain on edge.

“Some people are scared,” Xu said. “My parents for a very long time were actually scared to go travel. They live in rural Missouri, and they were scared to go out to Walmart because of all the violence is all happening. Other people I’ve talked to are angry, you know. I’m a little bit angry, too.”

Xu is the only Asian American member of the Kansas Legislature. He’s trying to establish an Asian American Pacific Islander Affairs Commission to allow lawmakers to talk about the issues the AAPI community faces in a government setting.

Xu said violence against Asian Americans should concern everyone.

“Asian Americans are Missourians, and Asian Americans are Kansans,” he said. “Violence on any one of us is violence on everybody.”

