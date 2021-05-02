After being closed for a year, Deanna Rose Farmstead opens this week

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — After being closed all of 2020, Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead is set to open this week for the 2021 season.

The farmstead is scheduled to open on May 4 with new COVID-19 precautions in place.

For the 2021 season, tickets will not be sold at the gate. Guests will be required to purchase individual tickets online. After a ticket has been purchased, guests will be given a 15 minute window of time to arrive at the farmstead.

To provide better opportunities for social distancing, the farmstead won’t be available for large groups or parties.

Farmstead staff have added plexiglass in dining areas and will be asking guests to keep their distance from each other when visiting indoor exhibits.

As a COVID-19 precaution, the farmstead won’t be offering pony rides, but kids can still participate in other hands-on activities like mining, fishing and feeding animals.

The farmstead will be open May 4 through October 31.

Hours will be slightly reduced to allow staff extra time to clean the facility. The farmstead will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.