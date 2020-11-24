After being targeted a second time, Kansas City church has message for vandals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City church community is praying that vandals stop making them a target.

For the second time in a month, someone has destroyed property belonging to South Broadland Presbyterian Church located on Holmes Road.

The most recent crime involves 15 broken windows around the church building and daycare.

“Our stained glass windows are very much a part of this congregation, so we are very happy it wasn’t some of the art we have, but it was obviously in response to the sign going up yesterday,” said church elder, Darron Story.

The church first targeted on election night after someone ripped-up a Black Lives Matter banner they showcased along the busy road.

A GoFundMe campaign helped raised enough money for the banner to be replaced.

FOX4 spoke to the Pastor Nicole Richardson after the incident who believes it is the church’s role to speak out about the topic of race and injustice.

“The church has been complicit in so many ways in so many generations from the beginning, quite honestly, beginning of this country. We can’t be silent anymore,” Richardson said.

But this church, dedicated to social justice and inclusion says it will not be deterred.

“I think it gives us more resolve. We are not going to stop, we are going to continue to stand,” Story said. “We are just a little church, with a small congregation, but we have been here a long time in this community, and we have to. To me it is a moral obligation for us to stand this way and not be silent about this.”

Story, a member of the church administrative board says they invite whoever is responsible for the vandalism to their virtual Sunday services and to an open discussion about differences.

“I think the first thing we want them to know is we love them, in spite of what they’ve done, we pray for them, in spite of what they have done and if they would like to have a conversation about it, we can talk about it,” Story said.

The church says they will continue to promote their mission.

Nothing was stolen for the church property. A police report was filed with the Kansas City Police Department.

If you have any information on this case, call TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.