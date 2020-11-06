After car stolen with 1-year-old inside, surveillance footage helps Lee’s Summit police track suspect

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A 1-year-old baby was inside a car stolen Thursday night in Lee’s Summit.

The car was stolen while the child’s father was inside a 7Eleven, sparking a short AMBER Alert. A panicked evening for the family involved, but thankfully, the car and the baby were found with the child safely inside.

Police said they were able to track the car quickly and easily because technology was on their side.

At 5:44 p.m. surveillance video captured the suspect jumping into a car parked at the 7Eleven on S.W. Oldham Parkway in Lee’s Summit with the 1-year-old inside.

The child’s father frantically ran after his stolen car.

Police said they were able to trace the vehicle 10 minutes away in Raytown, and 40 minutes after the theft, they located the vehicle — abandoned with the baby inside, unharmed.

Lee’s Summit Police Sgt. Chris Depue said the suspect left in another vehicle and they are already tracking the plates.

As we go into the winter months, Depue said this is a sobering reminder.

“We understand why it happens. People want to leave a child in that warm vehicle, just run inside, grab a beverage, grab whatever, but it only takes 30 seconds,” he said. “Thieves target these parking lots. They just do. It only takes seconds for these to turn into a tragedy.”

The family was reunited at a local restaurant.