After cell phone found with child pornography, Belton man faces 15 years in federal prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Belton man, whose lost cell phone was found at a truck stop containing child pornography, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court.

Forty-year-old Christopher Lee Caven was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Caven to 12 years of supervised release following incarceration.

Caven pleaded guilty on Feb. 13, 2020 to receiving child pornography over the internet. He admitted that he used his cell phone to distribute child pornography via Kik, an online sharing application.

His cell phone was found at the Flying J Truck Plaza in Peculiar on March 5, 2017. The person who found the cell phone was unable to locate the owner and attempted to conduct a factory reset of the phone in order to set it up for his own use. In the process, however, he discovered a large amount of child pornography in the photo folder and contacted law enforcement.

Investigators found 402 video files of child pornography and 302 images of child pornography on Caven’s cell phone. Many of the images depicted children as young as toddlers posed in sexual positions or being sexually violated by others.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.