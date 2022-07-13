KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Something big is coming to Kansas City. Community leaders have a goal to connect every downtown neighborhood with a trail, making commute around the city easier and more efficient for everyone.

The plan for the Greenline trail has been in the works since 2019, but like many things, COVID-19 pushed it back.

The 10-mile loop, from the River Market to the Jazz District and back around, would take Kansas City to the next level, making it more walkable and more accessible for residents and visitors.

“Kansas City, I feel like, is behind other cities we go, places it’s easy to get around, so if we can offer the same thing,” said one person walking part of an already completed trail on the line.

Developers along with the Downtown Council since 2019 have worked to bring the entirety of downtown KC together.

“A pedestrian/bicycle trail that really helps connects all of downtown neighborhoods together. It helps to strengthen our community connection,” said William Dietrich, president and CEO of the Downtown Council.

“If they expand it and we can walk even farther, that’s even better,” Walker said.

The Downtown Council hopes to have it completed by 2026, otherwise known as World Cup year. The final price is still to be decided.

“Not having to fight parking, not having to get on the buses or anything like that — it makes us incredibly happy to have more options,” one person walking Wednesday said.

It’s an investment that leaders believe will lowering emissions with more walk space and greenspace, bringing people outside for a good reason.

“We need more greenspace. We have over 32,000 residents who have around 17,000 dogs. They need places to walk. They need places to exercise,” Dietrich said.

So whether they’re traveling on wheels or on foot, soon it’s going to be easier to get around downtown Kansas City and even onto the Kansas side of the state line.

