After COVID-shortened season, Venetian-style Gondola rides return to Country Club Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With restaurants and retail shops springing back to life along Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza, there’s another signature attraction that’s returned to full-throttle.

Paddle-powered Venetian-style Gondola boat rides on Brush Creek.

“I’ve lived in KC my whole life and I didn’t even know this was a thing,” said Rebecca Holly.

Holly and her husband Joseph celebrated their third wedding anniversary on a romantic excursion along Brush Creek thanks to the return of ‘Ambiance on the Water’ Gondola rides.

“We wanted to come out and celebrate and do something a little unique and special so that’s why we’re here,” Joseph Holly said.

Gondolier Stephen Sanborn said after a COVID-shortened season last year, it feels great to be making memories on the water again.

“It’s a unique experience, it’s very memorable that’s what we really like to stress,” Sanborn told FOX4. “You’re going to make great memories here, you take your date out on the boat, they’re going to remember it.”

‘Ambiance on the Water’ is open Wednesday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. A typical ride will cost about $60. Walk-ups are available but you are encouraged to book your trip in advance.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android