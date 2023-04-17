KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A deadly weekend in Kansas City has police ramping up efforts to reduce the violence in east Kansas City. An area that has seen a number of violent crime reports over the last month.

Over the weekend, two people were killed in separate incidents. In one shooting, four people were shot — including a child younger than five. Because of that, police are stepping up patrols in the area of E. 35th Street and Prospect Avenue.

In the last 30 days, KCPD said there were 30 reports of gunfire and the sound of gunshots, with more than 200 bullets fired.

“We’re in a bad place. We’re at 51 homicides,” Rosilyn Temple said, who is with KC Mothers in Charge. “We’re over last year. “How we’re allowing this to happen, I keep saying it is a community problem. We as a community, we have to speak up. We have to say something, we have to do something, we have to stop the violence in our community.”

Police are doing what they can to stop the violence. Driving down Prospect, people will now see more patrol cars.

“Due to the relentless violence in that area. This was our next step,” KCPD Maj. Kari Thompson said.

While FOX4 was at 35th Street and Prospect Monday afternoon, police pulled over near the BP gas station, where one person was killed, and the child was shot last Friday.

Officers talked to a man and about 40 seconds later, he was handcuffed. Police then put the man in a police van and drove away.

Thompson said they’re coupling enforcement to keep people safe with community efforts.

“We also have our community engagement division, which will be our community interaction officers, crime free multi-housing officers, our social service specialist will also be out there with us to combat the issues,” Thompson said. “Many times what we are finding in our city is that whenever there is a violence problem, there is a also a resource problem. There are people that are dealing with food insecurity, job losses, children that need a little bit of assistance and mentoring.”

Police said some crimes they see are retaliatory. So, they’re rolling out mediation opportunities in the city, hopefully next month.

People can request independent mediators to help with problems and meet at the library, police station or church.

If you have information about any of these shooting or crimes, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.