After dog bit her twice, Overland Park woman hopes to find owner, see shot records

LEAWOOD, Ks. — An Overland Park woman said her weekend jog turned into more than just exercise.

Animal control officers in Johnson County confirmed a dog bit her, and the owner left before the victim could get the dog owner’s contact info. The victim, Kaysen Gregory, 23, said it’s costing her a bundle of money.

There are dogs and their owners in the grassy area east of 135th Street and Roe Avenue all the time. Gregory said she couldn’t believe one of them bit her on Sunday. Gregory and her fiancee, Austin Jacobelli, were jogging in that spot near Church of the Resurrection when they spotted a woman with two German Shepherds, one of which wasn’t on a leash. Gregory told Leawood Animal Control the dog bit her twice — once on the leg and again on the arm. Gregory is looking for the owner.

“All I can think is maybe it just got spooked while I was running,” Gregory said.

Gregory said the owner called the dog “Ellie,” and left before she and Jacobelli could get the dog’s shot records. Gregory said she saw doctors who said she’d need precautionary rabies shots, since she doesn’t know the animal’s history.

“We were kind of panicked,” Jacobelli said. “By the time we thought we should get shot records, we turned around and she was gone.”

“Each rabies shot is like $3,000. You have to go to the ER to receive them,” Gregory said.

The couple owns a dog of their own. Gregory said they don’t want to see any harm come too Ellie. Doctors say rabies can be fatal to humans if it’s not treated properly. If the dog proves to be healthy, Gregory won’t need the shots.

Animal laws in Leawood say dogs have to kept on leashes. Gregory said she doesn’t believe the dog owner took off on purpose. Rather, she just didn’t realize what had taken place.

Gregory gave this description of that dog owner to Leawood Police. The woman is in her 50s with brown hair past her shoulders. Gregory said she owns two German Shepherds. If you can help find her, please contact the Leawood Police Department.