After fire destroyed 135-year-old Odessa church, members ready to move into new building

ODESSA, Mo. – Nearly a year after a fire ripped through a century-old church, the congregation is preparing to move into their new building.

The excitement is building for members of Woods Chapel United Methodist Church, just south of Odessa.

“I think it’s a real lovely building,” said longtime member Don Pemberton. “It’ll serve the purpose, but we’ll always remember that other church.”

Pemberton, who is 82, has called the church all his life. His great-grandfather helped build the original structure in 1884. He also married his wife, Peggy, of 62 years in the old church.

“It was like losing members of the family,” he said.

Last October, a fire tore through the church, leveling it to the ground. No official cause was ever released, investigators believe it may have been electrical.

“As emotional as it was, there was that hope that we could make something bigger and better,” said pastor David Mortenson.

The new building, shaped like a cross, is double the size of the old church and includes a sanctuary, kitchen, office, and fellowship space. Near the front of the church, behind the pulpit, are replicas of the original stained-glass windows from the old church.

“There is always going to be a part of that old church here,” Mortenson said.

Mortenson says building a church amid a pandemic is no easy feat, but that it was a collaborative effort.

“The pandemic hit, and we didn’t know what was going to happen,” he added. “We thought maybe it could be two years before and God intervene, and things just worked out.”

It’s all a bit overwhelming for the Pembertons, who hosted service in their garage while the new space was under construction.

“It’s really a nice replacement,” said Don. “I think it’ll be a really meaningful time.”

A new beginning for a congregation that never stopped believing.

“We get to create all new memories,” said Mortenson.

Woods Chapel will hold a consecration service and open house on Saturday, the one-year anniversary of the fire. Their first church service is Sunday morning.