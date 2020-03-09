After JoCo woman admitted, KU Hospital working to ensure coronavirus doesn’t spread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – A Johnson County woman who recently tested positive for novel coronavirus is being treated at the University of Kansas Hospital.

Health professionals coordinated her arrival to the hospital, adding that she and caregivers wore protective gear to reduce the risk of exposure to others.

“This patient is in an environment where the risk of spread is virtually zero, so we’re very safe from the patient,” said Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer for the University of Kansas Health System.

Doctors said the woman did everything right.

She’d recently traveled to northeastern United States, started to have flu-like symptoms and chose to self-isolate. She called her doctor first instead of showing up at the hospital.

“Generally, we’re going to offer them respiratory care with oxygen, and if they need antibodies because we think they have a bacterial infection or something of that nature,” Stites explained. “It’s mostly supportive care.”

KU Health System provided video of the negative air-pressure rooms they have available. They prevent airborne diseases from escaping the space. The hospital has nearly 40 of them. Doctors and nurses are also required to wear protective gear before going inside the rooms.

“Our main goal is the safety of our patients and our healthcare workers,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, director of inpatient critical care and infectious diseases at the hospital.

Dr. Lee Norman with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the woman is the first and only person in the Sunflower State to test positive for the coronavirus. His office has conducted less than 100 tests to date.

“We’re easily able to stay ahead of the demand,” Norman said. “We feel we can do up about 60 tests a day without overly straining. We have the inventory and tests kits in order to do that, but currently with 4-5 tests a day we’re in good shape to do that.”

Test results take between 4-6 hours to complete. Norman said the hope is that commercial tests will become available in the next two weeks, so communities can conduct even more tests faster.

He warned the state could have more cases of the coronavirus but said his office is prepared.

Health professionals said the woman’s family could’ve been exposed to the virus inside their home, but currently they all appear to be healthy and are under a voluntary quarantine.