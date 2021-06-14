After Kansas City mother killed in front of kids, local activists say ‘we have to do more’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 33-year-old man has been charged after allegedly killing a woman in front of their children in Kansas City.

Christopher Sears is now charged with second-degree murder in the death of Andrea Dean. The shooting death happened Sunday morning near Spruce Avenue and Linwood Boulevard.

Investigators said Sears shot and killed Dean in front of their children during an argument. Her children told police their dad shot their mom.

That shooting happened 10 hours into the community’s 21 Days of Peace initiative.

“What this killing should demonstrate to Kansas City is that we have to do more,” said Dr. Vernon Howard with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Balloons, candles and a cross were placed in front of the house where Dean raised her kids on Monday.

“The killing is not an example that the 21 days should not happen,” Howard said. “The killing is an example that the 21 days is needed.”

The message from local activists was loud and clear: Stop the gun violence and get to the root of the problem.

“Let’s stop dealing with the effects of poverty because this is about poverty and mental illness,” said Janay Reliford-Davis, founder of Camp CHOICE. “Let’s deal with the root cause of it.”

Advocates were out in the community Monday, passing out fliers near the home where Dean was killed. They also talked with and prayed with people about making a change.

“There is a brokenness to this commitment of peace, and we are here today standing to say no more,” said Bishop Frank Douglas, founder of the Heart of the Father Initiative. “Enough is enough.”

During the 21 Days of Peace, prayer will be available 24/7 by phone; people can call 816-716-3473. Advocates said every day they’ll be out in the community trying to change lives, and there will also be a community prayer on the last day of this initiative.

There is a GoFundMe account for Dean’s funeral expenses and to support her children.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android