After KC and Jackson County extend stay-at-home orders, other counties weigh their options

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The governors of Kansas and Missouri have extended their states’ stay-at-home orders until May 3, but Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is taking it even further, tacking on two more weeks.

“I know Kansas Citians want to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Lucas said. “I think today in Kansas City, Missouri, we’re announcing what that light at the end of the tunnel looks like.”

In KCMO, the stay-at-home order, set to expire next Friday, has been extended until May 15. That date takes into consideration a 14-day virus cycle after COVID-19 is expected to peak in the metro at the end of April.

“It upset me. I’m not gonna lie,” Joshua Lewis said. “It upset me just because obviously we were ready to make money again.”

Lewis owns Updown Nightlife, a promotions company that has gone dark since the order was put in place just over three weeks ago.

“It seems like every week we have to change our plan,” Lewis said. “It’s just a weird time. We don’t know what to expect every day you wake up.”

Jackson County and North Kansas City followed Kansas City’s lead and have also extended their stay-at-home orders until May 15.

Lucas hopes other local counties follow suit.

Johnson County, Kansas, officials said Thursday that they haven’t made a decision yet.

“We are using this time over the next seven to 10 days to collect additional data to decide whether to go to May 15, another date or not at all,” said Ed Eilert, chairman of the Board of the Johnson County Commission.

A recent population survey of symptoms involving 73,000 Johnson County residents showed 1.5% of them reported COVID-19 symptoms.

The Johnson County Health Department is gathering data from three COVID-19 studies to help in the county’s stay-at-home decision.

Phase one of random testing of 369 people showed 3.8% have COVID-19. That’s 14 people. Phase two begins Friday.

“We remain flexible, and we remain pretty conscious of the fact that it’s a metro and there are no walls around any of our radiance, so we have to work together,” Johnson County Health Director Dr. Sanmi Areola said.

“We are joined at the hips for lack of a better word, so what happens in one place is going to impact what happens in the other places.”

As of this story’s publishing, all other Missouri and Kansas metro counties will follow the May 3 stay-at-home extension. That’s expected to change.