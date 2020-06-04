After KCPD announces officers will receive body cams, some say it still isn’t enough

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For nearly a week, protesters have demanded justice for George Floyd. A black man killed while in the custody of Minneapolis police. They’ve also called for a change to Kansas City’s policing.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department will now buy body cameras for all of its officers. Some say this still isn’t enough.

“I just kind of feel like it’s a band aid solution and it’s not really going to do anything,” Bria Anderson said.

Anderson has protested at the Plaza several times this week. She says she doesn’t just want body cameras, but a complete reform of the department.

“We are the only city in Missouri that does not have local control of our police department. I think if that matter itself was looked at in depth, it would be a step towards the right direction,” Anderson said.

Branden Mims, Director of Crisis Intervention at the Ad HOC Group Against Crime thinks the cameras will add transparency. But says there also needs to be set ground rules.

“I think along with getting cameras, you’ve got to have guidelines. It has to be so that if the camera is intentionally turned off, then there needs to be some kind of consequence or repercussions for that,” Mims said.

While much of the country’s attention is on Minneapolis, Anderson also wants people to focus on tangible solutions at home.

“It doesn’t feel like they really want to address anything or address the hurt or the concerns with the families out here who are fighting,” Anderson said.