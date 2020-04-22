After losing job during pandemic, Kansas City mom of 3 told she can’t move into new apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A single Kansas City mother of three is feeling the impact of coronavirus pandemic after losing her job.

She said because she lost her job, she’s also being denied a place to stay.

“They [apartment management] notified me, at this current time because you no longer have a full-time job, you can’t move into the apartment,” Jessica Fulghem-Jarmon said.

Moving into a new place, along with her three young sons, is a day Jarmon said she looked forward to for a long time.

She signed a lease at Robin Hill Apartments at the end of March and was set to move in April 9.

“It’s been a couple hard years for me, and like I said, this was my breakthrough,” Jarmon said.

Jarmon said she was let go from her job two weeks after signing her lease, but she was all set to move in with enough money coming in to cover costs and rent up to seven months.

“Everything that was requested on the documentation received I had available to them. There shouldn’t have been any reason that I was denied reason to move into the home,” Jarmon said.

“They always tell us to be honest if there is anything that changes within your circumstance, to make sure that you communicate that. Unfortunately this time, I was honest. I did communicate changes within my circumstance, and it cost me my home.”

Retired landlord tenant attorney Bob Wise said this shouldn’t have happened.

“The lease has been signed, so both parties are bound by that. Not only can she move in, she is obligated to honor the lease unless they agree to cancel,” Wise said.

Wise encourages anyone in this situation to seek guidance from an attorney who can review your lease.

FOX4 did reach out to the apartment management at Robin Hill.

They said their policy prevents them from discussing any applicant or resident situation and would not comment further.

Jarmon said she was reimbursed her $800 deposit, and she and her three sons are currently staying in her parents’ living room.

She started a new job and hopes a new home isn’t far behind.

“I’m just trying to stay positive for them and keep pushing, and that’s why I can’t stop,” Jarmon said.