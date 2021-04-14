After lost dog found, KCK owner says local pet rescue not giving him back

MISSION, Kan. — A lost dog from Kansas City, Kansas ended up at a pet rescue in Mission and the owner says she’s having a hard time getting her dog back.

The owner of the dog named Capone, who is at Unleashed Pet Rescue, got loose a couple of weeks ago. The owner said she has already proven the dog is hers, but said the pet rescue is keeping him.

“It hurts because I don’t know if he’s OK,” said Capone’s owner Jessica Palacio.

She has been worried about her three-and-a-half year-old dog since he ran away just before Easter. Palacio said Capone needs daily medicine for a serious skin condition.

She and her family spent hours looking for him and posted lost dog alerts in her local neighborhood group.

Palacio was relieved when she got an email from Unleashed Pet Rescue.

“April 4, Easter Sunday, I get an email from Unleashed Pet Rescue telling me that they have my dog,” Palacio said. “Feel free to come pick him up, there’s going to be some fees attached.”

After talking to someone at Unleashed on the phone, Palacio said she went to get Capone April 8, with the $150 they said she’d need to get her dog back.

‘They said he is not available…I mean, I got like 15 different stories as to why I couldn’t take my dog,” Palacio said. “When I had to go home and tell my daughter we couldn’t get the dog back she was upset because that’s her baby. He’s everybody’s baby, you know?”

FOX4 left a messages on Monday and again Tuesday for Unleashed’s owner Danielle Reno, to give the rescue group a chance to explain the situation. Those messages went unanswered, so FOX4’s Shannon O’Brien went there in person. Employees at Unleashed said Reno wasn’t there.

“Is there somebody else here we can talk to you? We’re here in regards to a dog named Capone who’s owner said she’s tried to get the dog back several times with no luck so I wanted to see if we could find out what’s going on from your side,” O’Brien said. Employees responded that Reno was the person to talk to.

Palacio said she is not able to go back to the pet rescue because an employees called the police after she demanded they release her dog. She said officers who responded told her they could not do anything to help her because it is a civil matter and that if she went back to Unleashed she would be arrested for trespassing.

“Just give me back my dog,” is Palacio’s message to the people at Unleashed. “I don’t understand why this is a hard issue for you guys. I guess they thought I would give up but now I’m going to fight I want my dog home.”

Late Wednesday Reno responded to FOX4 and said the dog has been neglected and she has gone above and beyond to get the dog back to its owner. Reno agreed to do an interview which will be aired in a FOX4 follow-up.

