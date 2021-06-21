After man shot, killed by police in KCK, family questions departments’ account

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a man shot and killed by police in Kansas City, Kansas on Sunday is planning a vigil Monday.

The family said they question the account authorities are giving about the shooting.

Police say 25-year-old Dario Dominguez was the person killed near 18th Street and Parallel Parkway.

According to KCK police, Dominguez exchanged gunfire with officers before his death. His family said they’re hearing from self-identifying witnesses who describe a different situation.

At first, police only described Dominguez as a 25-year-old Hispanic man. In addition, they called him a suspect in an armed carjacking that happened on Thursday — just one block away from the site of his death.

On Thursday at 18th Street and Garfield Avenue, KCK police took a report that someone was giving a man a ride when that man pulled out a handgun, demanding the SUV. The stolen vehicle was a dark Ford Expedition with gold trim.

On Sunday at Independence Avenue and Benton Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri police spotted the vehicle.

“The Kansas City, Missouri police department attempted to stop that vehicle. They did not stop. They then received approval to initiate pursuit because, again, this individual was involved in an armed carjacking,” KCK police spokesperson Nancy Chartrand said.

Seventeen minutes later, the pursuit ended in a crash behind a convenience store at 18th Street and Parallel Parkway.

On Monday, Rachel Leonard watched her son play basketball at that same intersection not far from where she’s lived for 15 years.

“It was more than five police cars at that corner that they call the ‘Snack Pack,'” Leonard said.

“The first thing that went through my mind is, ‘I hope his soul is ready’ — whoever it was, seeing that they had all those yellow tags out here. That was kind of warning of death, the unexpected,” Leonard said.

It’s currently unclear how many times the 25-year-old was shot and unclear who did the shooting: a Kansas City, Missouri officer or a Kansas City, Kansas officer. A spokesperson for KCK’s department said the officers’ actions were in response to the man firing a weapon at them.

“Both officers from both Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas City, Kansas, had body-worn cameras,” Chartrand said.

The officers involved are now on paid leave which is typical. The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department, the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office, and members of the KCK Police Department are investigating the incident.

A vigil is planned for Monday night at 7:30 p.m. near the site of the shooting near 18th Street and Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas.