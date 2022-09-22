JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — After nearly three months of steady decline, gas prices around Missouri are on the rise once again.

According to the American Automobile Association, Missouri’s average gas price currently stands at $3.38 per gallon. The average price rose 5 cents from last week, marking the state’s first increase since June 2022. However, Missoui’s has is generally cheaper than 37 other US states.

In Missouri’s major metropolitan area, drivers in the Jefferson City are paying the most on average at $3.61 per gallon while drivers in Cape Girardeau are paying the least at $3.12 per gallon. In the St. Louis metropolitan area, drivers are filling up for around $3.25 per gallon.

AAA says the annual switch from summer blend gasoline to winter blend gasoline in the Midwest may be partially to blame for the increase.

“Given the continued volatility in global oil and gas markets, it’s not surprising the switch may be impacting pump prices more than usual this year,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “The good news for drivers is the jump in prices is not expected to become a trend.”

AAA recommends the following steps to improve fuel efficiency and save even more at the pump:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.