After multiple races canceled, runners race to Kansas City for Plaza 10K event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With hundreds of races across the metro and the country canceled due to COVID-19, one of the biggest 10K’s in the area decided to hold its event in person Sunday morning.

The 10th running of the Country Club Plaza 10K looked a lot different than normal, but runners were just excited the race was on. It was, after all, the first race in Kansas City in nearly six long months.

Colby Parks drove three and a half hours to run.

“This is the first race opportunity we’ve had, and we were really happy to take advantage of the opportunity.”

Runners willingly complied with safety measures to get in the race.

“We’ve been signed up for multiple races but couldn’t do them because they were canceled or postponed,” Kansas City runner Ryan Locascio said.

From May to October, there are typically multiple races held every Saturday and Sunday all over the metro.

Runners told FOX4 they are tired of training alone and ready to race. This race should be an anniversary for the running group Black Men Run, but Michael Thomas is the only member of the group who signed up.

“I’m anxious to run. I need to run. I’m a runner I’ve been running about 5 years, and this pandemic thing is hurting me a lot,” Thomas said.

The event organizers let runners know before they signed up that this race would be different. Participants had to separate instead of congregating before the race. They started in very small waves. Cones insured that they were distanced in the chute. Porta Potties were spaced out. There were water bottles placed along the route in lieu of tables with cups.

Spectators were discouraged and masks were mandated at the start and finish lines. Runners were able to take them off when they were separated along the route.

Susan Brennan and her husband came all the way from St. Louis for the Plaza 10K because Kansas City is the first big city in the entire area to approve large runs.

“I feel very comfortable with it. I’m outside and I can keep my distance, and I’m glad to be out with a group of people again just a little bit,” Brennan said.

The finish line of the race was also completely different. Metals and snacks were stacked in grab and go bags. There were no post race festivities or awards and times were posted online.

The Kansas City Running Company had to do jump through all kinds of hoops to get the race approved by the plaza, the health department and by the city. They are hoping that this sets a precedent for future races in the Kansas City metro.