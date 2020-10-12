After outbreak, hundreds get tested for COVID-19 in Turner School District

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — More than 200 families in the Turner School District in Kansas City, Kansas are now awaiting COVID-19 test results.

The Wyandotte County Unified Government Public Health Department hosted a testing event Monday at Oak Grove Elementary School, which shut down last week after a coronavirus outbreak.

​A steady stream of cars filed into Oak Grove Elementary in the Turner School District Monday for free COVID-19 testing. The school now has 11 positive cases and more than 100 students and staff quarantined for exposure to the virus.

The KCK elementary school will continue with remote learning through at least October 20.

“I kind of feel like maybe it’s just the way it’s going to be. Maybe every month we do a two-week shut down for every school in the district. Just deep clean again, get everything going, then back to blended learning as normal,” said Laura Gray, Turner Schools parent.

Laura Gray is thankful her second grader is still healthy and the district’s allowing her middle schooler to do remote learning too, so she and her husband can keep working. She’s felt good about the safety steps Turner Schools have taken already and hopes the district and health department can find solutions to prevent another outbreak.

“Now that it is known, what are your next steps? How are you going to rectify it?” Gray said.

The district says daily temperature checks and COVID screening for staff have helped stop potential cases from coming into school buildings, and while students are being kept in small groups throughout the day, some staff like music, art and special needs teachers are traveling to the kids in classrooms. And Turner is now taking a close look, with the health department, at any changes it could make to further limit potential spread in the future.

“We haven’t made any decisions and because we don’t have any results from today’s screening, we’re kind of in a holding place until we know further and then we’ll look to them for guidance,” said Doug Powers, Turner USD 202 assistant superintendent of business services and public relations.

Once test results from Monday’s screening are in, Turner will also consider if any of its eight buildings should continue with hybrid learning or move to online classes.

“Hopefully we can get back into a normal routine sometime soon and get back to the things we do the very best,” Powers said.

The health department expects results from Monday’s testing to be back within about 48 hours.