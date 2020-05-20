After plane lands on I-470, local flight instructor explains how pilots train for certain situations

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Remember the plane that made an emergency landing on a Lee’s Summit highway Tuesday afternoon?

The fence is back up at the Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport where that plane took off, but didn’t fly home. Instead it was towed back in by a pick-up truck.

A Kansas City pilot made an emergency landing on Interstate 470 between Douglas Street and Colbert Road.

A local flight instructor shared some insight on how he trains pilots for emergency situations.

“Pilots are definitely trained not to panic and to remain calm and handle whatever situation’s thrown at them,” Air Association of Kansas Flight Instructor Joseph Jerome said. “There are different procedures though for whatever the different type of emergency is, so it depends on actually what’s happening.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the pilot told them one of the plane’s engines failed.

Multiple flight instructors told FOX4 if you have the right speed and altitude, it is possible to continue a flight, with a plane like this, to the nearest airport and land.

In this situation, though, it’s too early to tell what other factors might have forced the pilot’s hand to make that emergency landing on the highway.

“I don’t know too many details about his situation to speak on his behalf, but I think he handled it well,” Jerome said. “He landed it with the traffic and he found a nice safe spot to put his plane down. So, I think he did a good job.”

After the FAA finishes the investigation, Jerome said he will use this pilot’s experience as a tool to teach his students.

“This situation is a good eye opener for pilots to just remember to always be prepared for whatever emergency situation that could occur,” Jerome said. “Expect the worst, but obviously hope for the best.”

FOX4 has left several messages with the FAA for an update on the investigation but has not heard back.