After protests, Jackson County prosecutors explain how they handle excessive force cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been more than a week since prosecutors announced there was insufficient evidence to charge the officer who shot and killed Donnie Sanders last March.

A group of activists like Ky Williams requested a public meeting virtually.

“I think that no matter on what side of the coin you are, on how things have been handled, everyone has the right to know the process that went into this decision,” Williams said.

So on Tuesday evening, Jackson County prosecutors answered the public’s questions about how they handle excessive force cases.

Dion Sankar is the lead prosecutor for excessive force cases involving law enforcement in Jackson County. He was on the call to answer questions from the community.

“There’s going to be a lot in these cases that we could disagree with or have real concerns about, but bottom line for us is we’re reviewing under Missouri criminal code,” Sankar said. “Did the officer’s actions violate criminal code?”

Sankar outlined what prosecutors use to judge whether an officer’s use of force could be considered reasonable.

“While we don’t always get to the decision that would make everyone happy, we don’t necessarily walk away from these things and not try to inform the department and the public of what the concerns are,” Sankar said.

In Sanders’ case, prosecutors released a 13-page report detailing their findings. Activists said this level of transparency is a start, but many would like to see these types of events become more common.

“This is something that’s going to set the standard for how things should go,” Williams said. “It shouldn’t be a question as to whether or not the people have access decide for themselves whether or not they feel that this was a fair case. We can’t fully make that decision as a unit without being presented everything.”

In Sanders’ case, prosecutors say they didn’t have enough evidence to charge the officer. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has spoken publicly in support of body cameras for police officers. At last check, KCPD said body cameras would be rolled out sometime in March.

