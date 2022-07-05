KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has an idea to get a handle on recent violence and crimes impacting downtown. Bring back police officers on horseback.

In the past 10 days, seven people have been shot and one person run over by a vehicle near the downtown entertainment district.

A window still shattered at the Grand apartments after bullets flew indiscriminately early Monday morning.

“The shooting that happened on Sunday I was working,” said one woman who works downtown.

Forcing people to get out as fast as they could.

“It was kind of scary everybody started running jumping over the tables and getting out of there,” she said.

The mayor is calling for the return of an old unit, but KCPD said as of now they are ready for whatever may come their way.

KCPD said they weren’t available to talk with FOX4 Tuesday and referred us back to comments Interim Police Chief Joseph Mabin recently made in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

“I want to ensure the community that we’re prepared we have a critical incident management plan that covers mass casualties’ events,” Mabin said.

After acts of violence across the nation, at crowed locations and of course here in Kansas City, Lucas tweeted in part:

“It’s worthwhile for our police department to consider reinstatement of our horse-mounted patrol units, which enhance security and visibility for our crowds,” the tweet said.

Kansas City stopped its mounted patrol division in 2019. The former police chief Rick Smith said he needed those officers focused on the rising homicide rate.

As the World Cup heads for KC and the NFL draft next year, KCPD said they are ready and have demonstrated so with World Series and a Super bowl win with parades that followed. They also acknowledge that it can happen anytime and anywhere.

“We regularly train our officers in active shooters and In fact this year we were in the process of training all of officers before the recent events,” Mabin said.

As of now all eight victims that ended up in the hospital are expected to survive.

