After scary outbreak, metro senior living center ready for COVID-19 vaccine

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Medical experts are expecting the Pfizer vaccine to have no problem gaining FDA approval for emergency use Thursday and Moderna the following week.

The first folks slated to get it are preparing for vaccinations.

The administrators at McCrite Plaza at Briarcliff Senior Living Center have been preparing for the vaccine rollout for over a month. A survey sent to employees and residents showed the majority are ready and willing to take the vaccine.

“We see that’s the one ray of hope coming down the pike,” said resident Kite Bronec. She and her husband have signed up to take the vaccine.

“I trust science and so it was a pretty simple decision,” Len Bronec said.

The couple, who have been married for 47 years say the pandemic has brought them closer.

“We have taken more time to do things like we cook together and do some reading together,” Kitty said. Her husband Len added, “We have one another and that’s not true of everybody that lives in this kind of facility.”

The couple has been making and delivering cookies for others who are alone or new to their community. It is just one of the things they have done to give back while they wait for their ray of hope.

After a scary outbreak in May, Director of Operations at McCrite Plaza, Cassidy McCrite said his senior living center is more than ready, it will be a relief. He has been busy making sure the space and equipment designated for vaccinations is ready to go, which will be executed by CVS.

“And then from there the next step as we will receive a phone call from CVS and they will give us three dates and those three dates would be the one in December the one in January and the one in February in which they will be coming here to vaccinate,” McCrite said.

If Missouri gets the Pfizer vaccine, McCrite predicts his facility will begin vaccinations December 21. If it the Moderna vaccine, expected to be approved on the 17th, vaccinations will begin for his staff and residents December 28.

The second round will be in January and in February it starts all over again for those who are hesitant to take the vaccine.

‘So if you miss it in December, if you choose not to get it, you’re going to have to wait to the follow up vaccination which will happen in February,” McCrite said. “So you’ll have to wait months before you are given the opportunity again as it now.”

McCrite has a long list of questions and concerns from residents who are nervous about getting the vaccine. He is having a question and answer session with his Medical Director and other doctors in hopes of getting as many people signed up as possible.