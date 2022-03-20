KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After breaking attendance records, “Auschwitz: The Exhibition” had its final showing at Kansas City’s Union Station.

Since opening June 14, 2021, “Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away” saw over 315,000 tickets sold, setting attendance records at Union Station.

The exhibit was so popular that it was extended until March 20, after original plans called for it to close in January.

“Nearly nine months ago, Auschwitz: The Exhibition opened in Kansas City, and the voices of millions of Holocaust victims and survivors implored each of us to “do something”. And you did,” KC’s Union Station account Tweeted. “You donated. You visited. You encountered. You discussed. Now all of us are better equipped to recognize and reject the seeds of hatred, intolerance and indifference.”

Today, after nearly nine months and more than 315,000 visitors, the @auschwitzxhibit closes at Union Station. With much to reflect on as the exhibit comes to a close, we share with you for one last time the powerful and profound words of Auschwitz survivor Charlotte Delbo. pic.twitter.com/vkqgwEE64F — Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) March 20, 2022

Kansas City, alongside New York City, were the only two U.S. cities to host the exhibition, thanks in large part to Union Station president and CEO George Guastello, who formed a close relationship with the exhibition’s director.

“Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away” told personal stories of the Holocaust, featuring shoes from victims loaded onto cattle cars, personal items from survivors and the only known photographs of the gas chambers.

“This historic exhibition has forever changed us as an organization and as individuals,” Guastello said.

“From all 50 states and multiple countries, guests have experienced this essential and compelling content in ways that will shape and reshape attitudes and lives. For that, we are profoundly humbled and grateful to all those who made this experience possible.”

Auschwitz: The Exhibition is scheduled to depart Union Station for Malmo, Sweden, where it will open in May.