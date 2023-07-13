KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly a year has passed since FOX4 reported on the Kansas City Community Land Trust’s plan to transform the former Marlborough School from a community eyesore into a community hub.

The former KCPS building near East 75th Street and The Paseo still looks the same from the outside, but a lot has changed on the inside.

Trash and debris littered the halls for years, but dumpsters upon dumpsters of discarded items were removed in late 2022, making the halls walkable once again.

The once-dilapidated roof has also been replaced and new, temporary lighting has been installed.

“Obviously, we have a lot more work left to do,” said Erin Royals, the board president of the Kansas City Community Land Trust. “But I think, considering that it was sitting decommissioned, falling apart for 15 years, the fact that we can stand here and have a conversation with light is really huge.”

That light Royals mentioned gives way to the rooms forgettin in time, like the old computer lab and auditorium on the second floor.

“This was my elementary school from 1950 to ’57,” said Robert Reynolds as he roamed the halls of his former school, taking everything in all over again. “The first room was my kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Stein, and the woodshop teacher was over here, young guy just out of the military.”

Reynolds’ memories are 66 years old, and ones he’s reliving for the first time since 1957, but those memories will soon give way to cosmetic work in the form of new floors and paint.

The space at the school will be transformed into a community hub, a place where small business owners can rent out spaces and provide services like healthcare and daycare.

Work will start on the first floor and then gradually move to the second and third floors. However, money from the small business owners who eventually rent out space on the first floor will be used to develop the upper floors, which could take five years to complete.

“I think this is a prime example of what’s possible if, instead of looking to demolish, you look at how to creatively repurpose some of these buildings,” added Royals.

The next step in the process is getting the necessary permits for plumbing, electrical, and internet service. That should happen at the end of the year, which is when the first tenants are expected to set up shop.