After taking in 260+ rats, rabbits and more in hoarding situation, KC Pet Project trying to find loving homes

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Some of the more than 260 animals seized from a hoarding situation Monday will be easily adopted out.

The rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters taken from a home near East 40th Street and Wabash will go quickly, but there are also 219 rats that need forever homes.

The last time KC Pet Project dealt with a rat hoarding situation, they placed around 90 rats with families, and it took a few months.

This time they have hundreds and not enough space to house them all.

The rats are now calm, inquisitive, seemingly happy and healthy, but Monday they were frantic and panicked while being rescued from a hoarding situation.

“We have staff at KC Pet Project that worked until midnight last night just getting all of these guys set up,” said Tori Fugate with KC Pet project.

Now safe and sound at the shelter, the next hurdle is to get the animals loving homes. These rats aren't the ones found rummaging around garbage cans; they're pets who are clean, smart and great for families.

“They're very social, but the tails can sometimes be a little off putting for a lot of people. But that's just to help stabilize and balance them, so we anticipate having a lot of Ratatouille-named animals leaving the building here soon,” Fugate said.

“We have a lot of people here to foster them and adopt them and everything, but with so many animals here we are definitely going to need a lot of help.”

Two years ago Danielle Jones was freaked out by rats until she took some home after a similar hoarding situation. Their personalities won her over, and suddenly the negative perception she had of rats melted away.

Now, Jones is fostering some of the rats rescued Monday from the home on Wabash.

“So could you turn from a foster parent to an adoptive parent of some of these rats?” FOX4 asked.

“Easily, easily and I think a lot of people will.” Jones replied.

KC Pet project is having a special adoption event for these animals over Valentine’s Day weekend. It’s called Small Animal, Big Heart Adoption Event. Details can be found on their website.