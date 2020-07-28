After teen’s drowning in Indian Creek, family urges others to use caution near water

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family of the young metro man who drowned Sunday night in Indian Creek shared a warning about playing near water as his body was recovered Monday.

FOX4 has been following the tragic situation since rescue crews started searching Sunday night. It was a search spanning 16 hours, ending in heartache.

“Let me see my child,” the teen’s mother yelled.

Just before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, water patrol found something, giving a thumbs up to the crew — but it wasn’t good news.

Family ran to the shore as first responders pulled out the body of 19-year-old Trevion McAfee.

“It’s hard to imagine him not being with us,” McAfee’s sister Taniesha Ngugi said.

His sister said McAfee was with friends Sunday night. They went down on the rocks in Indian Creek to take a picture.

This is something McAfee’s boyfriend, Jairus Pool, said is not unlike him, but this time he was told McAfee slipped and fell.

“And they say that the current pushed him in,” Ngugi said.

The current was too strong.

“One of the girls jumped in and tried to save him, and she had his hand and then another current came in and took him,” Pool said.

McAfee swept away from friends and family far too soon.

“He was a great kid,” his uncle Louis Taylor said. “He came from a family of love. They taught him love. So I know God’s got this overall.”

Tre was studying arts at Penn Valley Community College.

“His nonstop dancing and singing,” Ngugi said, describing her brother. “He was not afraid to be himself or to be outgoing, and he would definitely give the shirt off his back if he found someone in need.”

Tre’s cousin, Marquita McAfee, remembered the loving texts he would send out of the blue.

“He’ll be like, ‘What’s going on?’ and I’ll be like, ‘Nothing.’ He’ll say ‘I just miss you,’” she said. “So that’s what I’m going to miss.”

Through the pain, McAfee’s sister described a moment when she knew her brother’s tragic ending could help others.

“There was a father and his child here, shortly before Tre fell in, and he brought his son back when he heard it on the news, so he could understand why it was not safe to go in that water,” Ngugi said.

This family urges others to take the dangers of playing or taking pictures near water seriously — whether it looks like the current is moving rapidly or not.

“It is a cautionary tale,” Ngugi said. “I tell people all the time, God does things for a reason and rather that reason is for someone to learn and understand and to take heed to that this is real and safety is key.”