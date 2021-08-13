After tragedy, family of KCK homicide victim giving back to kids for back-to-school

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Kids going back to school can get free backpacks this year. It’s all thanks to a a family who turned grief and heartache into kind acts after the murder of their loved one.

Chris Ingram’s heart of gold will continue to assist kids across Kansas City even though he’s gone.

Family and friends planned a back-to-school backpack drive at Kansas City, Missouri’s Westwood Park. It’s from 2-6 p.m. Saturday while supplies last. Organizers say the child must be there to receive a backpack.

“I went from being the happiest woman, wife in the world to being a widow with a blink of an eye,” Ke’Shawne Ingram said.

She looked at a jar from their wedding day that signified them becoming one. Now, Ke’Shawne is missing her second half.

Chris Ingram was a wonderful husband and asset to the community, Ke’Shawne said.

“He impacted strangers, people that he knew, the world is missing a great person,” she said, “and I am defiantly missing my husband.”

He mentored hundreds of kids through his love of cars until it all came to a screeching halt July 19, 2020.

“He was my best friend, the love of my life,” Ke’Shawne said.

Kansas City, Kansas, police said Ingram was shot and killed in his garage near 72nd and Lathrop. An unknown man wearing a dark hoodie went up to Chris and another man and fired his gun several times, according to police. The suspect got in a waiting vehicle and drove away.

Ke’Shawne was home when it happened. She said Chris was in the garage, mentoring and talking cars with a young man who had a troubled past.

“That’s what hurts the most because Chris died doing what he loved,” Ke’Shawne said.

Police are still looking for Chris’s killer, and Ke’Shawne is praying for peace.

She fought back tears listening to their wedding song, hoping someone will come forward with information.

“Let’s take back our streets. Let’s get these killers behind bars,” Ke’Shawne said. “It’s enough of us grieving families and innocent people losing their lives.”

If you have any information about Chris Ingram’s death, call the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department or remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.