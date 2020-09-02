After two shootings at KC nightclub, mother of woman killed shares advice for recent victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The fate of a Kansas CIty nightclub is still in limbo. Two shootings within eight months happened near the 9ine Ultra Lounge. Combined they resulted in two deaths and nearly 20 injuries.

Rouxanne Cunningham is still morning the loss of her daughter.

“There’s a hole in my heart that will never be filled,” Cunningham said.

Raeven Parks, 25, filled that hole. She was shot and killed in in January 2020.

The outgoing, loving, young mom went out to have fun at the 9ine Ultra Lounge.

Cunningham said her daughter was standing in line to get in, when she was hit by a bullet.

Fifteen other people were also wounded.

“I lost a life that was very, very dear to me,” Cunningham said. “Absolutely not dear to you.”

Security camera footage shows people shooting guns, running for their lives diving behind cars just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Four people were injured — two of them are still in the ICU.

Cunningham wants the club’s license taken away after hearing about the shooting that happened near the same location where she lost her daughter.

“Your establishment is unsafe, it’s unsafe” Cunningham said.

Regulated industries sent the owner, Alphonso Hodge, a letter recommending his business’ liquor license be revoked.

A spokesperson for Kansas City, MO said they’re fast tracking the process, and expect a hearing soon.

“There’s no regaining” Cunningham said. “So you secure all the grounds you want for your paycheck, but lives are being lost. Young lives that haven’t even had the opportunity or chance to blossom.”

Cunningham has advice for the latest victims and their families.

“I wish you strength,” She said. “I know it hurts. Look to the Lord to heal.”

FOX4 reached out to Hodge. He declined an interview, but said Club data shows that three of the victims who were hurt Sunday morning did not go inside his club Saturday night.

Police said they are still gathering evidence and witness statements. At this time, they do not have any suspect information.