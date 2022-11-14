KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For this first time in two years, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning on its first cross-continent tour in three years with stops expected in Kansas City, Missouri and Chillicothe.

The train travels the country to raise money and collect food for local food banks in communities along the CP network.

The CP Holiday Train is scheduled to stop in Chillicothe on Sunday Dec. 4 at 2:45 p.m. at the East end of the Lowe’s Home Improvement Center parking lot.

The train will then head to Union Station with a scheduled stop at 6:45 p.m. and the event beginning at 7:00 p.m.

There will be a live performance at both Missouri stops from Canadian Country music performers Lindsay Ell and JoJo Mason.

The CP Holiday Train is scheduled to depart from Union Station at 7:45 p.m.

Holiday Train shows are free to attend. CP is asking those that attend to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they’re able.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.