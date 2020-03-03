After Westport shooting, nearby business owner says he’s fed up with problematic club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The shooting early Saturday morning in Westport outside of Throwback KC is the latest black eye for the entertainment district struggling with its reputation.

Devon Carter, 25, has been charged with crimes associated with the shooting.

It's getting to the point that some bar owners are speaking out, demanding that something be done to closely monitor how some bars are operating.

“I think there's a lot of people down here working to curb that perspective, and we're all working together," said Brett Allred who owns four bars in Westport. "And I think at this point we're really fed up. We want to get rid of the bad apples down here."

One of Allred’s bars is Bridgers, which is a half block from Throwback KC. Both are hip hop dance bars, but Allred said he doesn't have the same problems as his neighbor.

“I think the difference in the way we operate and Throwback operates is that we make security our main priority,” Allred said.

“You can't allow your employees to drink, you can't understaffed on security and you have to ban people for fighting. And those are the three things we make a real focus on down here, and I don't feel like they are doing that.”

Allred said all of his bars wand customers who come through the doors on the weekend. He also said his businesses participate in the enhanced security plan that runs from April to October, which has reduced violent crime by 64%.

He's become frustrated because Throwback KC doesn't participate in the programs to make Westport safer.

FOX4 reached out to the owners of Throwback KC, and when contacted by phone, owner Phil Thies had no comment. He directed us to the Westport Regional Business League, which didn't return our calls.

Allred, who is a member of the business league, said he was told by the Westport group that of the 11 tavern disturbances since 2019, nine of them were at Throwback KC.

“We have had such a good last two years. Everybody is working together, and they won't even let anyone know what their plan is to help address this problem after an incident like that at their doorstep,” Allred said.

“My question is to Kansas City and Regulated Industries is why isn't there a defined amount of tavern disturbances before they pull your liquor license? I don't understand that."

FOX4 passed that question along to Jim Ready with Regulated Industries, and he said it's not the number of calls that counts. It's the details of each one.

In many cases, problematic bars are not on Ready’s radar until enough people complain or a tragedy happens.

Embarrassing is how Allred described the response from Throwback KC ownership.

He believes the fact that the bar was open several hours after the shooting, operating as if it was business as usual said a lot about their commitment to making Westport safer.

“I walked down there at 10 o’clock. I pulled caution tape off the building right by the front door and walked right in without being carded and gave it to the bartender and told her I was embarrassed being a business owner in Westport," Allred said.

"That they didn't have the decency to pull that caution tape off with everything that happened the night before while their windows boarded up from gun fire -- for me, that for me was a turning point.”

There are still a lot of unanswered questions in this case. FOX4 asked Kansas City police for information. Some they could answer and some they could not.

Here is the text of our email correspondence:

FOX4: There are reports that 95 shell casings were recovered and approximately 40 matched those from the SUV. I would just like some clarification on this part of the investigation.

KCPD: You would have to talk to the prosecutor’s office on any of the information that was released in their statement. Detectives are still investigating many of the details, so that information is not yet available for release.

FOX4: Do you have any information today about additional suspects?

KCPD: They are still in need of TIPS from the public and still investigating any additional information relating to suspects or other involved persons.

FOX4: Do you have an update on the condition of the folks in the hospital?

KCPD: Yes, the three males that were in the hospital are (now) in stable condition.

FOX4: I understand that there is video from the Sunfresh, but is there video from the cameras in Westport? Any of that available?

KCPD: No, nothing additional from the case file is available at this time.

FOX4: Who are the security guard and off-duty police officer?

KCPD: We do not release that information as it is part of an open investigation at this time.

FOX4: How many times have police been called to that bar or to Westport because of patrons of that bar in the past? Six months or year is fine.

KCPD: We are working on getting that information for everyone, as many outlets have asked for it as well.