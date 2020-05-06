After years of no racing, pandemic causes another delay for I-70 Motorsports Park

ODESSA, Mo. — After more than a year in delays, the famed I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa is dealing with another setback.

This time, the delay is sparked by the coronavirus crisis.

“It’s been a process since last year, trying to get the facility ready, getting prepared for this major show with World of Outlaws. It’s a stinging blow to have it taken away from us like this,” said Travis Hilton, general manager of the facility.

After setting a date for May 30 to host the World Of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, the park announced Tuesday the event has been postponed.

“We were in high hopes to host the event. We had all our construction outlined to be prepared for the May 30 event, and it came to this point where they needed to make a decision, and they chose to postpone it,” Hilton said.

“Where the world is at right now, and the way this appears to be spreading, it’s best to try and avoid public gatherings at this time.”

Hilton said they are focused on three things: health, safety and fun.

But this latest delay is not stopping them from doing necessary work.

Crews continue to finalize the buildings, working Tuesday to clear land and add additional seating.

“We are still pushing ourselves to be done for the May 30th date because that’s what we want to do. We want it to be done on time and right, regardless of the event. So we still have some construction to be done out there,” Hilton said.

Hilton said the goal is to still have a 2020 date, although a tentative date has not been announced.

Fans with tickets for the event will be able to use them when rescheduled dates are announced. For any ticketing questions, you can contact World of Outlaws at 844-347-8849.