Afternoon storm brings landspout, flash flooding to Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The entire Kansas City area was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Friday afternoon.

The storm brought 70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail to some areas. In others it poured rain and caused flash flooding. The video above is from the area where I-35 south meets I-435 east. You can see how much watch the highway is holding.

The hail quickly followed.

As the storm moved into the metro, it also produced a landspout between Missouri City and Orrick. Clint Crabtree shot video of it and share it on Twitter. No damage was reported from the landspout.