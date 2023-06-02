KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Agents seized dozens of firearms during the arrest of three Kansas City-area men.

Alejandro Zavala, 23, and Cody Bonhomme, 30, both of Kansas City, Mo., and Kaleb Acuna, 22, of Independence, Mo., are each charged with conspiracy to traffic firearms and one count of drug possession with the intent to distribute.

According to an affidavit, an informant told investigators Zavala worked with several other people to distribute cocaine, guns, and machine gun conversion devices. The informant also claimed Zavala operated several stash houses in the metro where he stored the weapons and illegal drugs.

The affidavit shows that Bonhomme allegedly lived in one of the houses and sold firearms for Zavala. Acuna allegedly lived in another house and sold drugs and guns.

The complaint alleges Zavala, Bonhomme, and Acuna worked together to traffic firearms to another person from March 1 to May 31, 2023. Federal prosecutors allege the suspects knew it was illegal for the buyer to possess the guns.

Court documents show 11 firearms were sold to an undercover officer or a confidential informant. The weapons included the following:

Anderson AM-15 multi-caliber semi-automatic pistol

Polymer80 9mm pistol converted to a machine gun and without a serial number

4 Anderson AM-15 multi-caliber semi-automatic pistols converted to machine guns

Glock .40-caliber pistol converted to a machine gun

DPMS multi-caliber converted to a machine gun

2 Polymer80 9mm pistols without serial numbers

The three men are currently held in federal custody after making court appearances earlier this week.