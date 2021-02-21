Aggravated assault suspect taken into custody following overnight standoff in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is now in custody following an overnight standoff in Kansas City.

Kansas City Police responded to the incident just after 7 p.m. in the area of E. 12th Street and Benton Boulevard on a reported cutting. When officers arrived they located a victim suffering from apparent injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

A short time later, officers responded to the 3200 block of E. 13th Street to an apartment building on another reported cutting.

Officers believed a suspect in connection to the aggravated assault was inside the building.

Officers surrounded the building where a standoff began to bring more tactical resources and negotiators to the scene.

Several people were evacuated from the apartment building during the standoff.

Police say shortly after 11 p.m. the male suspect came out of the apartment and was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation into the aggravated assault is ongoing.