OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A man is refusing to come out of an apartment near Marty Lane and 61st Terrace in Overland Park on Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, the Overland Park Police Department received a call for aggravated battery at a home on Marty Lane, near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Metcalf, according to OPPD.

A woman left the home and was taken to a nearby hospital. According to OPPD she has now been released.

Police say there is a man inside the home, who allegedly pointed a gun at responding officers.

OPPD reports that the man is still inside the home and negotiators have been called to the scene.