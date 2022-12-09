KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Saturday the public will have a chance to see who they think is the best person to be the next Kansas City police chief.

All three finalists will meet the community in person at 10 a.m. at the Mohart Multipurpose Center. Those who can’t make the in-person event can watch online here.

It’s the first and only time we’ll hear from the candidates before the police board decides who will lead the Kansas City Police Department.

“What are your gun controls?” resident Jackie Ramirez said when asked what she wants to hear from the candidates. “Are you going to stop all these people that are just out here on the corners buying guns off random people?”

“I’m tired of the killing,” resident Janet Brown said. “I’m tired of the senseless things that’s going on in this world for no reason at all.”

Kansas City residents’ choice for the next police chief may differ, but one thing remains the same.

“I’d like for that to stop,” resident Toni Gailtin said. “I don’t want to see our young people, or anybody for that matter, taking each other’s lives.”

Residents that FOX4 spoke with said they want the police chief to do something about the violence in the city.

They’re hoping whomever the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners appoints will have a plan for the violence.

DeShawn Beaufort from the Philadelphia Police Department, KCPD Acting Deputy Chief Stacey Graves and Scott Ebner, a retired lieutenant colonel for the New Jersey State Police, are in the running.

“I would want to know what their top three goals are and how they are willing to promote change, as well as I would want to know they’re planning on doing as crime increases and poverty and homelessness,” resident Laure Leonard said.

Kansas City Chamber of Commerce research shows people are also looking for someone engaged in the community and who can openly communicate.

