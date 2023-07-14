KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The possibility of breaking records at the Kansas City International Airport. Traffic is up, big time. Before the weather came in, officials said they expected to see more people there Friday than they have in more than a decade and a half.

A lot of people were going on vacation. The lucky travelers got out of KCI earlier before the bad weather hit. At about 5:30 p.m. Friday, FOX4 saw five flights were canceled and about two dozen were delayed.

Airport officials were expecting this to be the busiest travel day at KCI in 15 years.

People were traveling through the new terminal for many different reasons.

“On a cruise,” A young passenger said.

“Work,” Markus Burch said.

“We are heading to Hawaii for vacation,” Katy Mulder said.

One lucky four-legged friend is even coming along for the ride.

“I’ve got a little dog. I’m going to see how that works out for us,” Darren Parsons said.

He said parking was “ruff”. Cassie Luster

“It’s just packed,” Parsons said.

But travelers inside said it’s running smoothly.

“The line’s moving, there’s nobody it’s great,” Cassie Luster said.

“Compared to most airports today is pretty smooth even with that heavy traffic,” Burch said.

Interim Dir. of Aviation Justin Meyer said Friday was expected to be the busiest travel day here in 15 years.

Airlines at KCI were expected to operate more than 47,700 arriving and departing seats.

Meyer said it’s prime time for summer travel.

“It’s wild to be thinking we’re back to levels we haven’t seen for a decade and a half,” Meyer said, “and certainly, the new terminal helped facilitate some of that.”

The new terminal also brought new flights, but he said bigger planes are making the big impact.

“The new terminal has eliminated a lot of the constraints that airlines had in place about how big of aircraft they could fly here,” Meyer said. “We had an aircraft to Cancun that operated this morning with 230 seats on that aircraft. So, bigger flights, bigger jets and moving lots of passengers out of Kansas city and into Kansas City.”

He said more travelers are expected to roll through the airport this Sunday.