Ahead of special session, state and local leaders split on how to slow violence in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is seeing a spike in violent crimes this year. Now lawmakers are focused on addressing the problem.

“Hopefully, we come together as a legislature and do this for the people of Missouri,” Republican State Rep. Jeff Coleman said.

Next week, Missouri’s general assembly will hold a special session on violent crime. Gov. Mike Parson introduced several legislative proposals ahead of the meeting.

Among the ideas are proposed laws to protect witnesses, increased punishments for people who give guns to minors, and requiring courts to determine if a minor should be tried as an adult for violent crimes.

Brandon Mims with the Ad Hoc Group Against Crime said harsher punishments for minors is going down a slippery slope.

“We don’t want to see that disproportionately affect those who look like me. So while we want justice to be served, we also don’t want to see it disproportionately affect those in under served communities,” Mims said.

Coleman agrees with most of Parson’s proposals. But he thinks imposing stricter laws on juveniles needs some more work.

“Because we want to make sure that we are able to save those kids and help them get out of those situations,” Coleman said.

A spokesperson with the Missouri Senate Democratic Caucus said in a statement to FOX4:

“The Senate Democratic Caucus is committed to passing legislation to prevent violent crime and make communities safer.

“Currently, no draft legislation has been made available ahead of Monday’s special session, so it would be premature to weigh in on any possible proposals at this time.”

Community leaders like Mims fear there won’t be change, unless real problems are addressed.

“Until we begin to address the root causes of crime, then I fear that we will always be stuck in a cycle of legislation,” Mims said.