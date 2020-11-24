Ahead of Thanksgiving, Winnetonka HS students surprise first responders with cards, gifts

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a stirring show of the Thanksgiving holiday spirit, just over a dozen Winnetonka High School students distributed 900 thank you cards and gift packages to first responders throughout the Northland on Tuesday.

“That’s all I ever wanted to do, is make someone feel good and feel loved,” student Bridgette Cook said. “I just want them all to feel loved and that they’re important in this world.”

With the help of some faculty helpers, the students were able to spread the gratitude around to places like the North KC fire and police departments.

“It really makes it worth it. It has been a struggle through all of this, for all of us,” said NKC firefighter Creston Witte, fighting back emotion. “So thank you, thank you all.”

Samantha Thompson at the NKC Police Department said it was a delightful surprise for public servants who weren’t expecting it.

“They’re not looking for it, but when they get it, it really humbles them,” Thompson said. “They’re going to so much appreciate this, so thank you.”

The students’ next community service project will be to deliver care packages to senior citizens who are unable to spend the holidays with loved ones.